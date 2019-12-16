Umkhonto weSizwe should spearhead ANC's quest for economic revival: Magashule
Members of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) can revive the ANC and unite party towards the realisation of economic freedom.
This is according to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule as the party celebrated the history of Umkhonto weSizwe in Soweto on Monday.
"Today is an important day. It reminds us that the struggle continues because we have not yet reached complete political and economic freedom.
MK is an important part of that struggle," Magashule said.
He added: "MK commanders are the ones who can revive and renew the African National Congress. As a black person you are still where you were many years ago. You are landless...you only have political freedom."
ANC formed its military wing in 1961 to intensify the struggle against the apartheid government.
Magashule participated in a wreath laying ceremony at Petrus Molefe Eco Park in Soweto.
Molefe was one of the first MK soldiers and he was also the first to die in a military operation in 1967. He was attacking power pylons as part of MK's sabotage strategy when an explosive device he was carrying went off in Dube, Soweto.
He was buried in now decommissioned Nancefield Cemetery, also in Soweto.