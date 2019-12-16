Umkhonto weSizwe should spearhead ANC's quest for economic revival: Magashule

Members of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) can revive the ANC and unite party towards the realisation of economic freedom.

This is according to ANC secretary general Ace Magashule as the party celebrated the history of Umkhonto weSizwe in Soweto on Monday.

"Today is an important day. It reminds us that the struggle continues because we have not yet reached complete political and economic freedom.

MK is an important part of that struggle," Magashule said.