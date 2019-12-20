Graduate warms South Africans' hearts as she takes granny to the beach for the first time

“I was a bit scared when I set my foot on the beach, but it was an exciting moment.”

These were the words of an elated 76-year-old Sarah Tlhako, whose granddaughter Keitumetse made her lifelong dream of seeing the ocean come true this week.

Keitumetse, a diagnostic radiography student from the University of Johannesburg, tweeted a picture of her and her granny on their adventure.

She said her mother had told her that she should take Sarah to the beach after she graduated, as she had never seen the ocean before.

“I'm at a loss for words. She loved it. She was terrified, but she really loved it. She stood still waiting for the waves to hit her and then she was shook at the sand crawling away from her feet with the tide. Overall 11/10. I'm more than satisfied,” read Keitumetse's tweet.

Speaking about her experience, Sarah said: “I was a bit scared when I set foot on the beach, but it was an exciting moment. It was my first time going to Durban. I am so happy. I don't know how to thank my grand daughter for this. I wish God can keep her and grant her all her wishes.”