Outa wades in as Cape Town residents raise stink over pollution

Lobby group Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it will assist residents of Milnerton in Cape Town, who have been waging a campaign to force the city to improve its management of sewage pollution.

Residents are concerned about raw sewage flowing into Milnerton lagoon and say there is inadequate regulation over mushrooming apartment blocks in the area.

“Sewage is a hazardous waste and must comply to standards for it to be discharged safely,” said Outa operations boss Julius Kleynhans.

“Non-complying waste poses severe health and safety risks to humans and the environment, and must be stopped.

“The non-compliant disposal of sewage in water courses and protected areas is unacceptable and criminal.”

The organisation said there is concern that the Potsdam waste water treatment works is polluting the Diep River, which has led to the uproar in Milnerton.

It quoted data stating that E.coli in the water reached more than 3.6 million parts per 100ml of discharged water. “National standards indicate that there should be no more than 1,000 counts per 100ml of water being discharged.”

Kleynhans said: “While we believe the city’s drinking water is intact, we want to caution holidaymakers, recreational users and those who use boreholes along contaminated sources to take serious precautions. Symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting may be related to sewage pollution.”

A photograph of the lagoon recently posted on Facebook highlighted the residents' concerns.