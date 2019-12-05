Adam Catzavelos pleads guilty to crimen injuria charge for racial slur
Adam Catzavelos has pleaded guilty to a charge of crimen injuria for his racist comments.
Catzavelos gained infamy when a video he recorded on a holiday in Greece went viral after he bragged that there was not a single “k****r in sight” at the beach.
Catzavelos appeared at the Randburg magistrate's court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty. The case was adjourned to February 13 for sentencing.
In his plea, he admitted saying the offensive word and that it impaired the dignity of others.
The EFF in Gauteng laid charges after the video gained traction — and generated outrage — online.
His case was previously postponed for the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to make a decision on representations he made against being prosecuted.
Catzavelos argued previously that a criminal case against him for the slur should be dropped because the video was shot abroad and a court in SA did not have jurisdiction in the matter.
In August he reached a deal with the SA Human Rights Commission, in which he agreed to pay a fine of R150,000 for using a racial slur, in instalments of R5,000 over 30 months.
“I acknowledge what I have done and the harm it has caused first and foremost to black South Africans but also to our country, to all South Africans irrespective of race, and to my family and I take full responsibility for it and hold myself accountable,” he said at the time.
