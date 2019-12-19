Former Eskom executives to appear in court over alleged Kusile corruption

Two former Eskom executives, two business directors and representatives of seven companies are expected to appear in court on Thursday, in relation to corruption involving the construction of the troubled Kusile power station.

eNCA reported that the arrests relate to fraud and corruption amounting to R745m.

The arrests were made in the early hours of the morning in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng by the police's elite investigating unit, the Hawks, and the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) investigating directorate.

In a joint statement, the Hawks and NPA said the investigations began when suspicions were raised about the construction of new coal power stations Medupi and Kusile.

This comes as the country recently experienced almost two weeks of rolling blackouts once again, which led to Eskom having to resort to stage six load-shedding as a result of a shortage of capacity.