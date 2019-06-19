Eskom appoints Bheki Nxumalo as new head of generation

Bheki Nxumalo has been appointed as Eskom's new group executive of generation, the power utility said on Wednesday.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe said Nxumalo's appointment strengthens the utility's executive structure and provided impetus to their technical plan to achieve operational efficiency.

"Generation is a critical portfolio within Eskom and we are happy that the successful candidate is from within Eskom's ranks," said Hadebe.