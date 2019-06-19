South Africa

Eskom appoints Bheki Nxumalo as new head of generation

By Iavan Pijoos - 19 June 2019 - 14:22
Eskom has hired Bheki Nxumalo as executive of generation
Bheki Nxumalo has been appointed as Eskom's new group executive of generation, the power utility said on Wednesday.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe said Nxumalo's appointment strengthens the utility's executive structure and provided impetus to their technical plan to achieve operational efficiency.

"Generation is a critical portfolio within Eskom and we are happy that the successful candidate is from within Eskom's ranks," said Hadebe.

"We welcome the fact that he brings extensive experience, relevant qualifications in the power generation industry and has a good track record in his previous roles at Eskom."

Nxumalo, who has more than 20 years of experience at Eskom, holds a master's degree in business administration and is a registered engineer with the then Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

He joined Eskom in 1996 as a manager at Lethabo and Hendrina power stations. He has also been a manager at Grootvlei and Matimba power stations and a project manager at Kusile power station.

In 2017 Nxumalo was appointed acting CEO of Eskom Rotek Industries.

