KZN leading the fight against HIV as health minister launches new ARV

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has praised KwaZulu-Natal for being the only province to achieve a critical UN target in the fight against HIV.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the launch of a new anti-retroviral - said to be more effective and affordable than current ARVs - in the Ugu district on the KZN south coast. Ugu has one of the highest HIV infection rates in the world, with 27% of the population carrying the virus.

Mkhize said three districts in the province had reached the UNAids target. “One district that has achieved that is Ugu, but there are two others in KZN that have achieved it or would have achieved it by the end of next month. They are uMzinyathi and uMkhanyakude.”

The aim of the initiative is to diagnose 90% of all HIV-positive people, provide antiretroviral therapy (ART) for 90% of those diagnosed, and achieve viral suppression for 90% of those treated - all by 2020.