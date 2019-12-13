Hard Livings murder: 'We don't believe in revenge,' says Staggie's family

Slain gang boss Rashied Staggie’s family says the world might know him as a gangster but to them he was a “brother, a father and a family man”.

The Hard Livings leader’s younger brother, Solomon, addressed the media shortly after police left the scene of Staggie's shooting, outside his home in London Road, Salt River.

Solomon said the family had yet to decide when Staggie’s funeral would be held, since he converted from Islam to Christianity before his release from prison.

“I am not so sure, that is for his children and his wife to decide,” said Solomon. “But soon we will have a meeting and let people know. We are in sorrow.”

Staggie died in the same street where his twin brother Rashaad was shot and burnt alive by People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) demonstrators in 1996.