Cape crooks hear the jingle of prison keys as cops start festive season operations

Western Cape police kicked off their festive season operations at the weekend with multiple arrests and a R1.2m crystal meth bust in a posh Cape Town apartment.

Police spokesperson Brig Novella Potelwa said police operations in Nyanga, Philippi East and Gugulethu resulted in the arrests of six people for the possession of seven firearms and an assortment of ammunition.

In Gugulethu, police also arrested a suspect in possession of 153 mandrax tablets.

"The three-station precincts are part of the identified 'Operation Lockdown' areas targeted for serious violent crimes," she said.