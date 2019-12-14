South Africa

One dead after vehicle rolls down embankment onto railway line in KZN

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 14 December 2019 - 11:33
One person was killed and three injured when a car lost control, rolled down an embankment and landed on a railway crossing near KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.
One person was killed and three injured when a car lost control, rolled down an embankment and landed on a railway crossing near KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning. 
Image: Supplied by IPSS.

One person was killed and three others injured when a vehicle rolled down an embankment and landed on a railway line near KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue and Lenmen advanced life-support paramedics arrived on the scene at the Tinley Manor link road railway bridge, where a driver lost control of his vehicle and it rolled down an embankment onto a railway crossing.

“Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle was declared dead on arrival of IPSS paramedics. An additional three occupants sustained injuries and were trapped in the wreckage,” IPSS said in a statement.

IPSS rescue division, with the assistance of the KwaDukuza fire department, used the jaws of life to free the injured.

“Once extricated, one of the passenger’s condition deteriorated and they were placed on a ventilator.

“The two additional occupants sustained moderate injuries,” IPSS said.

N3 closed for six hours after two die in truck accident

A truck accident claimed the lives of two people and saw the N3 close for about six hours on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Rescue services battle to reach burning bus on N1 highway as motorists block emergency lane

Emergency services in Johannesburg battled to reach an accident scene where a cross-border bus carrying passengers had caught alight as motorists ...
News
3 days ago

Mlindo the Vocalist discharged from hospital after Durban car crash

Mlindo the Vocalist is grateful to be alive after being involved in a car crash in Durban at the weekend.
Entertainment
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
Are these the men setting fire to Cape Town trains? CCTV footage captures ...
X