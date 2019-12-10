Three more die on Moloto Road

Three people were killed after an articulated truck collided head-on with a Putco bus carrying passengers on the notorious Moloto Road yesterday.

The incident happened around 6am when a truck allegedly swerved onto the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the bus in Moloto village, near KwaMhlanga, in Mpumalanga.

Two people died at the scene while the third person died at Netcare Montana Hospital, north of Pretoria, after being admitted.

A stretch of the road around Moloto village was completely closed for more than six hours after the crash with traffic redirected through the village.

According to the bus company, two of the deceased were its passengers while the third person was a passenger in the truck.

The truck was carrying concrete pillars while the bus, which was Pretoria-bound, was carrying commuters from Gemsbokspruit in the former KwaNdebele homeland.