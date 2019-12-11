Rescue services battle to reach burning bus on N1 highway as motorists block emergency lane

Emergency services in Johannesburg battled to reach an accident scene where a cross-border bus carrying passengers had caught alight as motorists were driving in the emergency lane.

A passenger bus travelling from Cape Town to Zimbabwe caught fire on the N1 north by the William Nicol Drive offramp in Johannesburg.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident caused heavy traffic and the smoke from the burning bus could be seen from kilometres away.

ER24 battled to reach the scene as the emergency lane they would use in such instances was blocked off by vehicles trying to evade the traffic jam.