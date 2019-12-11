Constitutional court rules doctrine of common purpose also applies to rape

The constitutional court held on Wednesday that the doctrine of common purpose applied to the common law crime of rape.

The court made this finding as it dismissed an appeal by two men who were convicted of rape 20 years ago under the doctrine of common purpose. They were jailed for life after a reign of terror in Tembisa.

Though there was no basis that the two, and six accomplices, all raped eight women, they were convicted on the basis of common purpose - when a group of people commits a crime, all in the group are held liable.

Before their conviction, the doctrine of common purpose did not apply to rape but applied to other crimes, including murder and assault.

In September 1998, Jabulane Tshabalala, Annanius Ntuli and six other men unleashed a reign of terror in Tembisa and forced their way into several homes where they caused damage to property. They also raped eight female occupants in nine homes. Some of the women were raped repeatedly by several in the group. The youngest victim was a 14-year-old girl.