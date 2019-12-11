Two die as hundreds become homeless

Two people have lost their lives with hundreds displaced as a result of floods which have swept away over 700 shacks in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

A body of a man believed to be between 30 and 35 years of age was discovered in Centurion, following heavy flooding, while another died of

electrocution in Soshanguve, north of the capital.

This is according to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, minister of cooperative governance, who visited Tshwane accompanied by Lebogang Maile, Gauteng cooperative governance MEC.

Dlamini-Zuma said the government was trying to find a more permanent solution for displaced people who have been sheltered in community halls and local churches.

"More than 500 are already displaced but the situation is getting worse, there could be more people getting displaced," Dlamini-Zuma said.

She said a national joint operations committee involving the police, defence force and departments such as home affairs and social development has been established due to the extent of problems.