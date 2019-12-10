Woman housed at temporary shelter goes into labour
One of the women housed at a Mamelodi community hall after her shack was flooded went into labour on Tuesday morning.
A heavily pregnant Sonia Mjovi, 38, originally from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, had to be rushed to Nellmapius clinic, after her water broke.
Mjovi is one of about 150 residents from the Eerstefabriek informal settlement who were rescued on Monday after their shacks were either flooded or wiped out by the raging Moretele river which burst its banks following days of heavy rainfall.
There was panic inside the hall when her water broke. A local woman then offered to drive her the clinic.
Rain continued to fall in the area on Tuesday as hundreds of homeless people wait at the Nellmapius community hall. Churches and members of the community donated bread and soup.
Cooperative governance minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance are in the area.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.