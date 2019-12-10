Woman housed at temporary shelter goes into labour

One of the women housed at a Mamelodi community hall after her shack was flooded went into labour on Tuesday morning.

A heavily pregnant Sonia Mjovi, 38, originally from Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, had to be rushed to Nellmapius clinic, after her water broke.

Mjovi is one of about 150 residents from the Eerstefabriek informal settlement who were rescued on Monday after their shacks were either flooded or wiped out by the raging Moretele river which burst its banks following days of heavy rainfall.