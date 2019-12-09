Dozens stranded at Centurion hotel, shacks swept away in Mamelodi
More than 30 people were stranded at the Centurion Hotel on Monday afternoon because of flooding in the area, Tshwane emergency services said.
EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said 35 stranded people had been moved to higher floors of the hotel.
“I can confirm that we have also learnt of an evacuation taking place at the hotel. Earlier when we spoke to management they had moved to the upper floors. The flooding is at the ground floor,” he said.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West after days of heavy rain.
Meanwhile, several shacks at an informal settlement in Eerste Fabrieke, Mamelodi, have been swept away.
"We got a number of shack dwellers trapped there because of the high levels of water. A number of them are on rooftops, but we have emergency services and water technicians there," said Mabaso.
"Earlier we had reports that two children had been swept away by the water in that area, but it is not yet confirmed."
Displaced shack dwellers would be given alternative accommodation at Mamelodi Hall, he added.
Mabaso also confirmed that several vehicles had been trapped underwater in Moloto, Pretoria North.
"We had to rescue people from a bridge there."
Informal settlements in Soshanguve were also flooded. Low-water bridges on Rabie and End streets were also flooded.
Mabaso said emergency services remained on high alert.
Twitter users have posted the extent of the flooding.
#centurionfloods : community members put up an rescue effort to save an elderly coupke from drowning #flooding #CountryDuty @TrafficSA @Eusebius @Jonoloud @bonglez @AldrinSampear @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @AfriNewsAgency @BBCAfrica pic.twitter.com/d3j4FCzZYk— Amos Phago (@PhagoAmos) December 9, 2019
#Floods Hundreds of shacks destroyed in #Mamelodi Tsamaya road @Abramjee @RekordNewspaper @eNCA @StormReportSA1 @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/ZOjfZAoc7t— Haroon Abramjee (@haroonabramjee) December 9, 2019
Mamelodi???#flooding pic.twitter.com/EMVRHllKRw— Octavious mmakola (@Octaviousmmakol) December 9, 2019
Centurion is flooding. #centurionfloods pic.twitter.com/4tYfNMDfLB— Chief Erican (@EricanSA) December 9, 2019
Yet another reminder that too much of the everything is bad.— Andrew Tsuro (@andrewtsuro) December 9, 2019
Flooding in Centurion #centurionfloods pic.twitter.com/hvNXOh1oOt
[VIDEO]#centurionfloods pic.twitter.com/V3WqdnZwbk— Road Traffic Management Corporation (@TrafficRTMC) December 9, 2019
I had to take a detour on my way to work today. I must say though that I’ve developed a whole new respect for @audisouthafrica because this machine is insanely stable! #Pretoria #centurionfloods #MamelodiFlood pic.twitter.com/GQLjBWIYqH— Asafika Mbangata (@AsafikaPluto) December 9, 2019
This is bad??...Urgent help is needed at Mamelodi, Nellmapius ??? pic.twitter.com/p4u9cnvDi3— Lusanele (@Lusanele_K) December 9, 2019
Forget centurion.... Mamelodi is worse pic.twitter.com/sFZlizn8dc— TheOriginalDripPaPii? (@theolimourii) December 9, 2019