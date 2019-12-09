Dozens stranded at Centurion hotel, shacks swept away in Mamelodi

More than 30 people were stranded at the Centurion Hotel on Monday afternoon because of flooding in the area, Tshwane emergency services said.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said 35 stranded people had been moved to higher floors of the hotel.

“I can confirm that we have also learnt of an evacuation taking place at the hotel. Earlier when we spoke to management they had moved to the upper floors. The flooding is at the ground floor,” he said.