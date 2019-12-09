South Africa

Dozens stranded at Centurion hotel, shacks swept away in Mamelodi

By IAVAN PIJOOS - 09 December 2019 - 14:47
Flooding around a hotel in Centurion has left patrons and motorists stranded.
Image: 123RF/Dmitry Bruskov

More than 30 people were stranded at the Centurion Hotel on Monday afternoon because of flooding in the area, Tshwane emergency services said.

EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said 35 stranded people had been moved to higher floors of the hotel.

“I can confirm that we have also learnt of an evacuation taking place at the hotel. Earlier when we spoke to management they had moved to the upper floors. The flooding is at the ground floor,” he said.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued flood warnings for parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the North West after days of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, several shacks at an informal settlement in Eerste Fabrieke, Mamelodi, have been swept away.

"We got a number of shack dwellers trapped there because of the high levels of water. A number of them are on rooftops, but we have emergency services and water technicians there," said Mabaso.

"Earlier we had reports that two children had been swept away by the water in that area, but it is not yet confirmed."

Displaced shack dwellers would be given alternative accommodation at Mamelodi Hall, he added.

Mabaso also confirmed that several vehicles had been trapped underwater in Moloto, Pretoria North.

"We had to rescue people from a bridge there."

Informal settlements in Soshanguve were also flooded. Low-water bridges on Rabie and End streets were also flooded.

Mabaso said emergency services remained on high alert.

Twitter users have posted the extent of the flooding.

