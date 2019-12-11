African artists’ works can stand up on their own and be judged on their own terms

The Black Aesthetics exhibition and creative discourse around it was undoubtedly one of the few significant cultural landmarks this year.

In fact, it was supposed to mark a historical turning point in the elevation of black arts but it shed more emotional heat than intellectual light on the meaning of the historical role of black artists.Black artists have always been condemned by history to define themselves and reflect their world experience in their own terms.

This pioneering project was initiated by leading female African art historian Dr Same Mdluli, who manages the Standard Bank Art Gallery and was curator of the much-vaunted exhibition at the gallery.

In a pivotal move, she followed up by opening up opportunities for her peer and contemporary curator and academic, Dr Bonginkosi Goniwe, to mount a vivid and memorable exhibition on the highly talented David Koloane, A Resilient Visionary.

Many of those who have been to both have confessed to being gobsmacked and described it as a “must-see”. Apparently, it was the first time in the history of black art, whatever that means, that all these black artists have been at the same place at the same time.

There was even talk to take it to the people, presumably in the townships. Nice as it is,the idea won’t fly as the people have other bread-and butter issues to worry about. What made me uncomfortable about the underlying tone of the exhibition was the idea of“displacement” of black artists and the desire to rehabilitate black artists’ work into the mainstream.