Watch|Centurion Hotel guests and staff airlifted to safety after floods

Scores of people, including staff, were rescued and airlifted from the Centurion Hotel on Monday afternoon following floods.

DA ward counsillor Gert Visser said disaster management and emergency services were assigned to the area since 3am on Monday.

"The water pressure from the floods have caused a slight movement to the hotel building and the only way people could get out is by helicopter," said Visser.

He said 71 guests were counted before the evacuations took place, making it 80 with staff members.