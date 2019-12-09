Watch|Centurion Hotel guests and staff airlifted to safety after floods
Scores of people, including staff, were rescued and airlifted from the Centurion Hotel on Monday afternoon following floods.
DA ward counsillor Gert Visser said disaster management and emergency services were assigned to the area since 3am on Monday.
"The water pressure from the floods have caused a slight movement to the hotel building and the only way people could get out is by helicopter," said Visser.
He said 71 guests were counted before the evacuations took place, making it 80 with staff members.
Guests being rescued by emergency personnel from the flooded #Centurionhotel @MalindaPromise #centurionfloods pic.twitter.com/WRjwWEWMph— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 9, 2019
People being air lifted from the Centurion Hotel #CenturionFlood #Centurion Video: @MalindaPromise pic.twitter.com/TMvY2duHqY— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 9, 2019
Visser said 79 other people were rescued earlier from the Centurion Rugby Club which is near the hotel.
"There is an informal settlement of recyclers across Super Sport Park and their compound was swept away by the floods this morning," he said.
Visser said the City of Tshwane disaster management, together with the Doringkloof community, has provided accommodation for the next two nights for flood victims.
"They have been provided with food, blankets and shelter, " he said.
People being air lifted from the Centurion Hotel #CenturionFlood #Centurion @MalindaPromise pic.twitter.com/pH0qdnRTNa— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) December 9, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.