Floods wreak havoc in Gauteng

A Mamelodi West woman lost everything when her informal settlement was hit by flash floods yesterday. Her three-room shack was swept away.

Kate Raboroko and her two children were left homeless after only managing to escape their flooded shack at the Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement with just the clothes they were wearing.

"My shack was situated next to the river. I lost all my belongings, including clothes, ID book and birth certificates of my two kids," Raboroko said.

Raboroko is one of more than 700 people whose shacks in Mamelodi West were either flooded or swept away after the raging Moretele River, on whose floodplain the sprawling township has been established, burst its banks.

Raboroko and her two children, aged seven and 10, spent the night at a local community hall.

"I could not save anything because there was just no time... I was more worried about the safety of my kids."