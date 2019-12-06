Solar energy has a bright future

In times of unreliable power supply, consumers are often left to scour for alternatives. These are generally unaffordable.

Lamo Solar, black-owned solar energy company based in Fourways, Gauteng, received a stamp of approval from President Cyril Ramaphosa who recently lauded the six-year-old company’s innovative business.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second South Africa Investment Conference held in Johannesburg recently, the company’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Tshibvumo Sikhwivhilu (30), outlined what the company aims to achieve.

Energy for rural communities

Lamo Solar provides robust, cost-effective solar photo-voltaic (PV) energy solutions that provide electricity to beneficiaries when Eskom cannot meet demand.

“Lamo Solar was founded with the sole intention of increasing access to electricity to predominantly rural parts of not only South Africa but also Sub-Saharan Africa,” explained Sikhwivhilu.

The business was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from a final year project with friend and business partner, Elmond Khoza. The two electrical engineering students today employ 12 people – six of them women.

“What gives us a good competitive advantage over other competitors in other parts of the world in the sector is that South Africa, and Africa as a continent, has some of the best sun radiation compared to other parts of the world,” he said.

“It gives us a favourable advantage using the very same technology that exists in Europe or Asia, but being applied in conditions that are better suited than they were designed or manufactured. That is where we source our competitiveness from. We are operating in a very conducive environment. Our resource is the sun, which is abundantly available on the Africa continent.”