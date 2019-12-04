'You're costing us our bonuses': Kimi Makwetu tells of death threats to audit staff

Top government officials, including chief financial officers and municipal managers, are among those who threatened the lives of the auditor-general’s staff in an attempt to block negative audit outcomes.

They also stand accused of offering bribes to AG staff.

This has been revealed by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, who was briefing the standing committee on the auditor-general (Scoag) on acts of intimidation against his staff members during this year's audit cycle.

Makwetu detailed eight incidents in which the lives of his auditors had been threatened by government officials who, among other alleged criminal offences, offered bribes to his staff.