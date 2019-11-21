'Murmurs of a tax revolt': Outa on state's R62bn irregular expenditure

With auditor general Kimi Makwetu bemoaning the results of the report on the national and provincial government audit outcomes for 2018/2019, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called for Makwetu to exercise his newly amended powers to investigate implicated bodies.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the mismanagement highlighted by the national and provincial government audit outcomes for 2018/2019 is “disgraceful”.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu said on Wednesday that irregular expenditure by national and provincial departments had climbed 23% to R62.6bn

The figure for the previous financial year was R51bn.

“The lack of stern, stringent corrective action by government leadership to address this diabolical situation is indicative of a government that is comfortable with the decline,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage, who called the mismanagement outlined in the reports “disgraceful”.

“We cannot stand by and watch the growing demise of the financial affairs of numerous government departments, under the very leadership we have entrusted with the management of the country,” he said.

“What makes matters worse is that this disgraceful situation worsens every year, with virtually no accountability for those responsible for this mess.”