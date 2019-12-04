South Africa

Mom tricked into handing over newborn baby in Pietermaritzburg

By Naledi Shange - 04 December 2019 - 10:41
Sthandwa Dlamini, who was 'kidnapped' in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Supplied / SACCW

A search is under way for a newborn baby who was “kidnapped” while her mother paid for goods at a shop in Pietermaritzburg, the SA Community Crime Watch group said on Wednesday.

The girl, who was four days old at the time, went missing on Friday, shortly after leaving a clinic with her mother.

Baby Sthandwa Dlamini was kidnapped in Pietermaritzburg last week.
Image: Supplied/ SACCW

She was dressed in a pink babygro and wrapped in a yellow blanket..

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of kidnapping. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the mother was essentially tricked into handing over her child. 

"She was at a clinic in Pietermaritzburg, taking her newborn baby girl for a check-up, when she was approached by the unknown woman dressed in a maroon dress. The suspect lured the mother to the shop to buy a certain dress, while asking to hold the baby,” said Mbele.

“She asked the mother to stand in the queue to make a payment. The suspect fled the scene with the baby,” Mbele added. 

This is a developing story.

Stolen baby reunited with mother

A mother of a nine-month-old baby who was stolen from their home a week ago says she feared for the worst.
1 month ago

Woman who 'faked pregnancy and stole baby' to appear in KZN court

A 32-year-old woman who allegedly faked a pregnancy and stole a baby is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Thursday
1 month ago

