Mom tricked into handing over newborn baby in Pietermaritzburg

She was dressed in a pink babygro and wrapped in a yellow blanket..

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of kidnapping.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the mother was essentially tricked into handing over her child.

"She was at a clinic in Pietermaritzburg, taking her newborn baby girl for a check-up, when she was approached by the unknown woman dressed in a maroon dress. The suspect lured the mother to the shop to buy a certain dress, while asking to hold the baby,” said Mbele.

“She asked the mother to stand in the queue to make a payment. The suspect fled the scene with the baby,” Mbele added.

This is a developing story.