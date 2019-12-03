Julius Malema on Anele Hoyana's murder: 'Black child, you're on your own'

EFF leader Julius Malema has reacted to the gruesome videos of farm owner Fritz Joubert murdering his sangoma trainer Anele Hoyana and terrorising his wife and young children.

The videos, which shocked the country on Monday, were shot during a “cleansing ceremony”, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported.

In one of them, Joubert, in a Springbok jersey, can be heard spewing racial slurs and seen grabbing Hoyana's two children.

He also swears and shows the middle finger.

TimesLIVE reported that police were called to the property, where one of the officers shot Joubert dead in self defence, before rescuing the Hoyanas.