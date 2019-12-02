Farmer, sangoma dead after 'cleansing ceremony' nightmare in Eastern Cape

Horrifying videos, apparently taken by farmer Fritz “Majeke” Joubert, 45, give some inkling into what drove him into a frenzy of violence in which he beat his sangoma trainer, Anele Hoyana, 40, to death with the butt of a rifle.

Police confirmed the fatal beating at Geluksdal farm, Brakfontein, near Gonubie, and added that one of their officers shot Joubert dead in self defence after the thickset power line contractor attacked him in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident happened when a “cleansing ceremony” turned violent, reports DispatchLIVE.

The brutal events, which saw Joubert grab Hoyana's two children — one a two-week infant, the other a two-year-old toddler and lock them in a bathroom — were recorded in two macabre cellphone videos that Joubert posted on social media before his death.

The first video, filmed at 4.54am on Saturday, depicts a red-faced Joubert in a Springbok jersey, his face shiny with sweat, taking imaginary viewers through his smart double-storey farmhouse as he rants in English, Afrikaans and Xhosa about being “the chosen one”. In a slurred voice, he shouts, “Amandla! Viva!”, and swings the camera on to Hoyana, who sits with his head bowed in a chair at the bar.

Joubert, panting, proclaims: “Everyone thinks I am mal, but I want to show the world to know how Satan [points at Hoyana] sits there.”