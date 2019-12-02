Dutch war criminal makes last-ditch effort in CT court to avoid extradition

Two judgments and diplomatic cables are all that stand between freedom and 19 years in a Dutch prison for convicted war criminal Augustinus Kouwenhoven.

The Dutch arms dealer, who smuggled weapons for Liberian strongman Charles Taylor's regime during Sierra Leone's bloody civil war, on Monday made a last-ditch effort to convince the Cape Town Magistrate's Court not to admit the documents in his extradition trial.

Kouwenhoven's senior counsel, Anton Katz, argued that the diplomatic cables requesting the 76-year-old's extradition and the accompanying judgments did not meet South African standards of evidentiary law.

Kouwenhoven already suffered a major defeat in a leave-for-appeal application in the Western Cape High Court for his detention and arrest, and now faces extradition to the Netherlands to serve out his jail sentence.