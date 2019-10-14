'Artisan is not a man's job'

A company that builds rolling stock for state-owned company Transet is on a drive to attract women to its workshop floors.

TMH Africa, based in Boksburg, is a subsidiary of Russian company Transmashholding, which acquired DCD Rolling Stock almost a year ago for R500m.

During its heyday, the company had dozens of women in its employ but currently has about 20. But most of them are in offices and not on the workshop floor.

Rinah Ramahlo, 28, originally from Phalaborwa in Limpopo, an artisan welder at the company and one of the few women on the workshop floor. Her responsibilities, among others, are housekeeping, welding, grinding and operating the crane.

Ramahlo, who joined the company as an apprentice in 2014, believes women can do well in welding and grinding, which were now like her daily bread. "Most women go for office work, I saw an opportunity for women in artisanship and I went for it," she said.

Ramahlo, who studied at the Mopani South East FET college, is already thinking of upgrading her qualification as she wants to eventually become a welding engineer.