Ramaphosa praises Medupi project manager

"It was not easy from day one as we had lots of challenges and they had to be managed otherwise failure was going to be a disgrace for the future of the country."

These were the words of project manager Zandi Shange, 44, who was in charge of Eskom's multibillion rand Medupi power station in Lephalale, Limpopo.

Shange, who was appointed in 2009, was on Tuesday bombarded by congratulatory messages from President Cyril Ramaphosa for her sterling job.

Shange, from Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, admitted that it was not an easy job to manage such a big project.

"We had challenges such as labour and redesigning of the project hence we took time to complete it.

"I became the project manager in 2009 and Medupi was my first big project. I worked for Komati power station [in Middelburg, Mpumalanga] before joining Medupi," Shange said.