SA's netball national team will welcome back star defender Phumza Maweni after she recovered from an ankle injury that forced her to miss the side's successful run in the recent African Netball Championships.

The return to action of Maweni‚ who is based in Australia with the Sunshine Coast Lightning‚ is a huge boost for the Proteas ahead of their meeting with the English Roses in a three-match Test series in Cape Town.

The three matches at the Bellville Velodrome get underway on Friday and continue on Saturday and Sunday.

SA will be looking for revenge after they lost to England in the semifinals and in the third and fourth play-offs at the World Cup a few months ago.

“Phumza wasn’t available for the African Championships because of an injury that happened while she was playing for her club in Australia after the World Cup‚ but she has been cleared to play in this Test series‚” said coach Dorette Badenhorst at the pre-Test press conference in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

“She is a brilliant netball player and having her back in the team is precious for us.

"She is among the leadership group and they play their part helping the younger ones to adjust.