ANC announces Geoff Makhubo as Joburg mayoral candidate

ANC has announced Geoff Makhubo as its mayoral candidate for City of Johannesburg.

Makhubo is the ANC’s regional chairperson since last year.

“The voice of the electorate must be respected therefore we are fielding a candidate. We are going to nominate comrade Geoff as the mayor of Johannesburg and we hope everything will go well,” said ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule.

Magashule said that they would also nominate Nonceba Molwele as the speaker.

Sowetan has learnt that the ANC has struck a deal with the IFP who have now agreed to vote for Makhubo with them. The IFP has five seats in the City Of Johannesburg municipality.

The details of the deal are sketchy but one of the demands the IFP has allegedly put on the table is a guarantee of a municipality in KZN and two departments in Johannesburg.

It is understood that the ANC will let the IFP retain Abaqulusi local municipality near Newscastle when it comes to a vote.