Herman Mashaba on job as mayor: 'I got rid of colleagues who only served themselves'

Herman Mashaba will be hanging up the mayoral chains on Wednesday after three years in office as Johannesburg's mayor.

Mashaba resigned last month, citing tensions with the DA.

This after Helen Zille was appointed as the chairperson of the party's federal council.

Bidding farewell, Mashaba looked back on his time at the metro.

Mashaba told Radio 702 that during his time as mayor he focused on combating corruption in the region and creating a professional service to the public.

He said he had inherited a region where favours were common and corruption was widespread.

“I managed to get rid of comrades who were in the city to serve themselves and their political parties, instead of society.

“I inherited a public service that thought it was doing people favours instead of residents doing them a favour. It is the people that did us a favour for putting us into these positions,” said Mashaba.