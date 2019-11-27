ANC says it will field its own candidate for Joburg mayor election

The ANC in Gauteng has confirmed that it will field its own candidate for the council vote for the new Johannesburg mayor to replace outgoing incumbent Herman Mashaba in the City of Johannesburg. The vote takes place tomorrow.

ANC Gauteng leadership said on Wednesday it received three names from the Johannesburg region for consideration.

“After considering the proposed names the PEC mandated the provincial office bearers to engage with the national officials as part of a process to finalise the ANC’s candidate. Once this is concluded the ANC will publicly announce its candidate,” the party said.

But the party has refused to give out the three names under consideration.

Sowetan reported on Wednesday that the DA has conceded that it could lose the City of Johannesburg if it fails to strike a deal with the EFF by tomorrow.

This came after the EFF leadership allegedly refused to take calls from the DA which seeks backing for its own candidate and current finance MMC Funzi Ngobeni to replace Mashaba.

DA provincial chair John Moodey said they were aware of the possibility of losing the mayorship tomorrow because the EFF had refused to engage them after their political divorce earlier this year.