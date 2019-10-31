Bogus education department official arrested for 'raping' a learner

“It is alleged that on October 21, the victim was at school with other learners when their teacher introduced the man who said he was sent by the department of education to address the grade 12 learners about a scholarship and that three of the learners could be chosen to go and study medicine in Russia," Hlathi said.

He said the man later in the day called the victim outside and they met in his car that was parked outside the school yard.

"He reportedly told the victim that he was having grade 12 exam papers that he wanted to give to her but she must sleep with her first, but she refused his advances. This led to the man to rape her at the back seat of his car,” Hlathi explained.

After the matter was reported to the police the suspect was arrested and charged with rape.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect lied to have been sent by the department of education. Further probe revealed that the suspect is also implicated in other rape cases and further investigations are underway,” said Hlathi.

The suspect is set to appear in the Acornhoek magistrate's court on Friday to a rape charge.