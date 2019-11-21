Misa CEO Ntandazo Vimba arrested, department confirms

The Hawks say 10 suspects were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning

Ntandazo Vimba, CEO of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (Misa), was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday morning.

Misa is a component of the national government, whose core mandate is building and providing technical capacity to municipalities.

Misa is an integral part of the department of co-operative governance’s programme towards improving municipal infrastructure provisioning and maintenance for accelerated service delivery.

Lungi Mtshali, spokesperson for minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, confirmed Vimba's arrest to Business Day,

He said the nature of the charges had not been specified yet, but that Vimba was due to appear in court in East London on Friday, and there would be more information available after the court appearance.

Vimba's arrest on Thursday follows that of former state security minister Bongani Bongo in Cape Town.