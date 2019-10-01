Time to 'pull the plug' on e-tolls, Outa says after Sanral releases annual report

“In prior years this was not the case, and in the previous financial year ending March 2018, Sanral reflected their e-toll revenue as R1.87bn, yet they only collected R726m, signalling that the difference was collectable,” Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said.

Duvenage's interpretation was that this meant Sanral had now given up on chasing unpaid e-toll debt, which was made more evident in its decision to halt the summoning of e-toll defaulters in March 2019.

Attempts to get comment from Sanral were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

Duvenage said e-tolls had been in place for five years and four months until March 2019 and during that period Sanral had invoiced the public for just over R27bn in e-toll fees.

Outa said most of these invoices were charged at ludicrously inflated “punitive tariffs”.

The organisation said public resistance forced Sanral to remove R17.3bn of the revenue charged as “unrecognised”, for fear of having to write off massive amounts as uncollectable revenue.

This meant that Sanral only reflected their e-toll revenue as being R9.8bn for the full five years and four months of e-tolling to March 2019. However, Sanral was only able to collect R4.5bn, well short of its desired target of about R16bn to date, had its e-toll scheme gone according to plan.