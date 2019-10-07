Dudu Myeni 'cannot afford' to travel to court for her delinquent-director case

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni says she cannot afford to travel to Pretoria for the delinquent-director case against her.

SowetanLIVE's BusinessLIVE reported that Myeni was due in court on Monday, but the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said she had called its legal team, claiming she could not afford to get to the capital city. Myeni’s residential address is in KwaZulu-Natal, but it is not immediately apparent if she was still in the province.

Lawyers for Outa and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa) had to pass Myeni’s excuse on to the court because she did not have her own lawyer present, said Outa’s head of legal affairs, Stefanie Fick.

Last week it was revealed that Myeni’s lawyer had dropped her because there were no “financial instructions”.

Daniel Mantsha, who is former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyer, sent a notice of his withdrawal to Outa and Saapa’s lawyers.

Mantsha’s withdrawal followed Myeni's previous lawyers, ENS, dropping her as a client in June this year.

Earlier in September, Mantsha, after acting for Myeni in the matter for less than a month, tried to postpone court proceedings on the grounds that he was not ready.