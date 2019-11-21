Former state security minister Bongani Bongo released on R5000 bail

Former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo has been released on bail after a brief court appearance on corruption-related charges.

He was released on R5,000 bail and the case was postponed to January 31.

Bongo appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court facing 13 charges of corruption following his arrest on Thursday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrest.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said: “Yesterday I had a chat with him, he informed me that he was summoned to appear before court. This is how I know the story. But I was surprised and shocked to hear that he was then arrested this morning."

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said they were not aware of the details of the arrest or charges. “But we will monitor the developments and we will comment at the appropriate time."

This is a developing story.