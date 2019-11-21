Alleged truck hijackers' luck runs out in shoot-out near casino in Gauteng

Barely two hours after a truck carrying R4m worth of clothing and electronics was hijacked in Johannesburg, the alleged perpetrators’ luck ran out when they stopped near a casino and found themselves dodging bullets.

The logistics truck left a warehouse in Pomona, Kempton Park, just after 11am on Wednesday and, shortly afterwards, “tracker agents picked up a jamming signal and immediately activated a response team”, said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

Tracker agents, private security and police traced the truck to at a filing station near Carnival City Casino. A white Nissan Almera and a Hyundai i10 were allegedly escorting the truck.