South Africa

Alleged truck hijackers' luck runs out in shoot-out near casino in Gauteng

By SowetanLIVE - 21 November 2019 - 09:58
The truck was traced and recovered at a filling station.
The truck was traced and recovered at a filling station.
Image: SAPS

Barely two hours after a truck carrying R4m worth of clothing and electronics was hijacked in Johannesburg, the alleged perpetrators’ luck ran out when they stopped near a casino and found themselves dodging bullets.

The logistics truck left a warehouse in Pomona, Kempton Park, just after 11am on Wednesday and, shortly afterwards, “tracker agents picked up a jamming signal and immediately activated a response team”, said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

Tracker agents, private security and police traced the truck to at a filing station near Carnival City Casino. A white Nissan Almera and a Hyundai i10 were allegedly escorting the truck.

Driver shot dead, 'hijackers' bust with truck carrying R2m copper load

A gang of suspected hijackers was arrested on Monday night after allegedly killing a truck driver during a botched hijacking on the outskirts of Port ...
News
3 months ago

“On noticing the approaching police vehicle, the two suspicious vehicles sped off and there was an exchange of fire as the suspects allegedly started firing shots at the Tracker agent and security officers. One suspect was wounded during the shoot-out and was rushed to hospital, where he is under police guard,” said Peters.

Police cornered the Nissan Almera about 1km away from the filling station.

Six suspects were arrested and two illegal firearms and a jamming device were recovered.

Police are still searching for the suspects who were in the Hyundai.

Justice at last as Durban cigarette truck hijackers sentenced to 15 years

Four men were sentenced by the Durban regional court for the 2015 hijacking of a British American Tobacco truck on Friday.
News
7 months ago

Child killed in botched hijacking laid to rest

The haunting strains of a bagpipe heralded the arrival of a tiny white coffin bearing the body of slain 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj at the Christian ...
News
1 year ago

Pastor's daughter shot dead in botched car 'hijacking'

A 9-year-old girl was shot in an apparent botched car hijacking in Chatsworth on Monday morning.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X