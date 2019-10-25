Flooding in Cape Town while Joburg feels the heat
Localised flooding and road closures greeted the Western Cape on Friday morning as the first of several cold fronts expected over the weekend rolled in.
Many Cape Town suburbs experienced flooding overnight, with rain persisting into the morning.
"Rosmead down in Wynberg is flooded, as are many of the roads leading off it," said traffic spokesperson Richard Coleman.
He warned that motorists should take care in the wet conditions.
"A truck jack-knifed [on the] N1 outbound before Sable Road. Three centre lanes obstructed. Motorists should please be cautious in this weather," he said.
This is one of several traffic incidents that took place on Friday morning, with Chapman's Peak drive closed to traffic, and Table Mountain suspending the service of the cable car as "gale force winds" prevail.
While the Cape battles the cold, The SA Weather Service has warned that a heatwave is expected to hit Gauteng this weekend.
Forecaster Kumfa Masizana said temperatures will range between 34°C and 36°C, possibly even rising to 38°C.
Scorching temperatures are also expected over the eastern parts of the North West and Free State from Thursday.
From Friday, the heatwave will hit Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
