Homes and businesses flooded as heavy rains lash southern Cape

By Staff Reporter - 29 September 2019 - 16:14
Heavy rains caused flash floods in the southern Cape on Sunday, September 29 2019.
Heavy rain lashed parts of the southern Cape leaving some roads, homes and businesses flooded in the town of Hartenbos.

Mossel Bay municipality confirmed that "parts of Hartenbos and the private Monte Christo Eco Estate have been worst affected by Sunday morning's rain.

"The municipal fire and disaster management services is aware of the situation and will provide assistance where necessary and possible. The municipal manager, advocate Thys Giliomee, is on the scene.

"Law enforcement officers and the necessary employees are working to address the situation," the municipality said in a statement shared on social media.

Unconfirmed reports suggested 50mm or more of rain fell in 15 minutes near Mossel Bay. 

The SA Weather Service warned early on Sunday that "heavy rain leading to localised urban flooding is expected over the Overberg, Eden District and the south-eastern parts of the Cape Winelands of the Western Cape as well as the south coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape".

A storm surge was expected along the south coast of the Western Cape between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay.

Mossel Bay municipality closed the access route to Vogelsang (estate) after part of a barrier wall collapsed along the road. Motorists were urged to exercise caution on the road and, if possible, to avoid the route.

