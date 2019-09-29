Homes and businesses flooded as heavy rains lash southern Cape

Heavy rain lashed parts of the southern Cape leaving some roads, homes and businesses flooded in the town of Hartenbos.

Mossel Bay municipality confirmed that "parts of Hartenbos and the private Monte Christo Eco Estate have been worst affected by Sunday morning's rain.

"The municipal fire and disaster management services is aware of the situation and will provide assistance where necessary and possible. The municipal manager, advocate Thys Giliomee, is on the scene.

"Law enforcement officers and the necessary employees are working to address the situation," the municipality said in a statement shared on social media.