Man appears in court for murder of ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana

The Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety on Monday welcomed the arrest of a suspect linked to the murder of ANC Youth League member Lethabo Nkoana.

Nkoana, 25, was shot dead during a scuffle that erupted during a political gathering at Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, on November 9.

Witnesses told Sowetan that Nkoana was hit by a bullet apparently meant for his friend. Another league member was shot and hospitalised.

According to the committee, a man was arrested on Friday and appeared briefly before the Temba magistrate’s court on Monday.

He was charged with murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of unlicensed ammunition and attempted murder.

The case was postponed until next Monday for a bail application.