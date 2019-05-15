Playwright Welcome Msomi hopes to get R200k bail settled

Playwright Welcome Msomi may finally go home this weekend when his bail is paid.

The legend, who is currently in custody for allegedly stealing R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP) trust account, was given R200,000 bail last week.

Msomi, who has been in custody since March 16, finally supplied the South Gauteng High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court with a verifiable physical address of a house in Durban.

His bail application has been postponed many times because Msomi had supplied the court with different physical addresses.

Msomi's bail conditions include reporting at the Durban Central police station every Monday.

The judge also ordered him to surrender his US passport and instructed Msomi to stay in the country for the duration of the trial.