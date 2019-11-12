South Africa

Traffic officer shoots girlfriend before turning gun on himself

By Mandla khoza - 12 November 2019 - 18:03
A traffic officer shot his wife before turning his gun on himself.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

Mpumalanga traffic officer Abednigo Shabangu, attached to the Nkomazi municipality, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

Provincial police said the incident happened on Sunday at Shabangu's house in Komatipoort. Shabangu is known for giving traffic updates on local radio stations.

“We are investigating a case of murder and an inquest after a man shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself on Sunday night.

“We do not know the motive of the incident, however, as police, we are calling on people to seek professional help if there are problems they are faced with in their relationships,” said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

Nkomazi municipality spokesperson Cyril Ripinga told Sowetan that they were shocked by the incident.

“We would like to send our deepest condolences to the families affected, we know death is something we can’t comprehend,” said Ripinga.

Shabangu, who is originally from Mbuzini, will be buried on Saturday.

