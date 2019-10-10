Customs officer arrested for soliciting R10,000 'bribe' at Cape Town airport

When a man returned from Japan on Tuesday, he was told by a customs officer to pay R42,000 in tax duties for items he had bought on his trip.

The customs officer was allegedly trying to solicit a bribe.

“A 45-year-old suspect has been arrested on charges related to fraud and corruption following an incident that occurred at the Cape Town International Airport,” said police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela.

The customs officer allegedly said the passenger wouldn't have to pay the R42,000 - which he said was “excessive” - if he paid the customs officer R10,000. The man refused, and ultimately paid R2,000 at the customs desk before leaving.

“The complainant refused to pay the amount, noting that there were cameras around and that he could be arrested for corruption.