Five Joburg metro cops in court after 'taking' R11,000 bribe

The Hawks have arrested five Johannesburg metro police officers for corruption.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu said the officers were arrested on Monday morning at the JMPD headquarters in Johannesburg.

The officers, aged between 26 and 38, appeared in the Germiston magistrate's court on Monday on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the officers allegedly took a R11,000 bribe from a man who was in possession of an illegal firearm.

Minnaar said they failed to arrest the man.

The incident happened in Cleveland, Johannesburg, on May 22.

They appeared in court on Monday and were granted bail of R2,000. The officers will be suspended pending an internal investigation.