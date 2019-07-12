Five cops arrested for corruption and bribery in North West

Five North West police officers were arrested in three separate corruption cases this week.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said that in the first case, a 52-year-old warrant officer attached to the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit was arrested on Thursday morning in Klerksdorp.

It is alleged that he solicited R3,000 from the owner of a vehicle in exchange for releasing the vehicle, which was seized in January for an inquiry.

After a payment of R800 to the warrant officer, the matter was reported to the police for investigation.

The cop was arrested and briefly appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court. He was granted R2,000 bail and will reappear in court on August 5.

In the second case, two policemen working at Khuma police station were arrested for corruption on Thursday. Their arrests emanated from allegations that they took R1,500 from a motorist in January this year.