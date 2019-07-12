Five cops arrested for corruption and bribery in North West
Five North West police officers were arrested in three separate corruption cases this week.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said that in the first case, a 52-year-old warrant officer attached to the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit was arrested on Thursday morning in Klerksdorp.
It is alleged that he solicited R3,000 from the owner of a vehicle in exchange for releasing the vehicle, which was seized in January for an inquiry.
After a payment of R800 to the warrant officer, the matter was reported to the police for investigation.
The cop was arrested and briefly appeared in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court. He was granted R2,000 bail and will reappear in court on August 5.
In the second case, two policemen working at Khuma police station were arrested for corruption on Thursday. Their arrests emanated from allegations that they took R1,500 from a motorist in January this year.
According to information available at this stage, a motorist was driving his vehicle when he knocked down a pedestrian in January.
The incident was not initially reported as it appeared that the pedestrian was not injured. However, when she realised she was injured, the pedestrian reported the incident to the police.
The suspects, who are both constables, traced and found the motorist in Khuma.
They allegedly demanded R2,000 and threatened the motorist with arrest and seizure of his vehicle.
In order to avoid the arrest, the motorist allegedly gave R1,500 to the officers.
They appeared in the Stilfontein magistrate's court, and were granted R500 bail each. The case was postponed until July 24.
In the third case, two officers, aged 39 and 49, working at the Vryburg police station, were arrested, also on Thursday morning.
The suspects' arrests followed an investigation into allegations that they demanded and received amounts of R600 and R700 respectively from two tuckshop owners in Madibogo village in October 2018.
It is alleged that the pair conducted inspections for expired goods at the two tuck shops. Although they did not find any expired goods on the shelves, they allegedly demanded payments from the tuck shop owners to avoid arrest.
The suspects briefly appeared in the Atamelang magistrate's court where they were granted bail of R2,000 each. They are expected to appear again in the same court on August 21.
Mokgwabone said departmental investigations had been instituted against all the members in terms of SA Police Service discipline regulations.
North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane lauded the unit for bringing to book members for corruption.
She said all members were bound by the police code of conduct to serve and protect as well as to act with integrity when performing their duties.