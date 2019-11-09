No load-shedding expected this weekend but system still 'vulnerable', Eskom warns

Although no load-shedding is expected this weekend, the system remains “extremely constrained and vulnerable” and any shift could lead to load-shedding at short notice, Eskom has warned.

It said that unplanned breakdowns were now above 10,500MW and given the need to continue to replenish emergency reserves, the probability of load-shedding remained, but would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.

“We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at pumped storage schemes, could result in load-shedding at short notice.