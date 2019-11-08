SA power supply 'constrained' and load-shedding risk high

Embattled power utility Eskom said in an update on Friday that the country's power supply was "extremely constrained" and the risk of load-shedding was high for later in the day.

The power utility implemented stage 2 rolling blackouts overnight on Thursday due to power generation units being lost earlier in the day.

Load-shedding was halted at 5am on Friday. Eskom has been relying on open cycle gas turbines, which consume diesel, and pumped water storage schemes to keep the lights on while dealing with plant breakdowns.

“We did last night’s load-shedding so we could replenish those emergency reserves. We are looking better for today, but the system is quite constrained,” said Eskom spokesperson Dikatso Mothae.