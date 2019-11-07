Looters grab big-screen TVs as trucks attacked on N1 highway

Videos circulating on social media show looters making off with flat-screen television sets and other goods, with dozens of people swarming around two trucks.

One of the trucks looted on Thursday was operated by SG Freight. The company's Nicholas Pillay said the vehicle was transporting spices worth an undisclosed sum of money.

“It is becoming a real problem. There was another incident on Monday, where they stopped the driver and stole his keys,” he said.

“The driver from today is safe. They stoned the vehicle and stole the batteries. They took the whole load.”