Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding

Embattled power utility Eskom announced on Thursday night that load-shedding would kick in from 10pm.

In a statement, Eskom said that the reason for the load-shedding was because of power generation units being lost earlier in the day.

“Earlier in the week we communicated to the public that any unexpected shift in generating capacity such as additional unplanned breakdowns and the depletion of our emergency reserves may necessitate the need to implement load-shedding at short notice.

“Today [Thursday] we lost three additional generating units and had to use our emergency reserves in order to meet demand throughout the day,” the statement said.